Ice jams and flooding creating problems along the Maumee River

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ice jams are posing a threat to those along the Maumee river. Flooding is also creating a problem for local leaders.
This is not the first time the Metroparks have seen ice jams or intense flooding. Back in 2015 when they had ice jams, the chunks of ice were so big that they knocked down trees and light poles.
Despite that damage they still were able to open up the parks pretty quickly. The parks expect they will be able to do the same this year.
Metropark leaders have a plan in place for clean up that’s already underway but are still assessing how much clean up they will have to do at Sidecut and their other parks.
“First we have to see what he extent of it’s going to be and you know the water can sometimes go down as fast as it came up. So if the jammed up ice moves down river its like pulling a plug on a drain and the water goes away and then we can have a better idea of what we’re dealing with,” said Scott Carpenter with the Metroparks.
But they aren’t the only ones experiencing extensive damage. River Hollow Farm on West River road is also nearly underwater right now. They’ve experienced flooding before and had a heavy amount of ice jams back in 2015, so they’re somewhat use to this. But managers say clean up can be tricky, especially with 25 horses.
“We just do it, we did have a nice baseball team stop by last year which was super helpful. We do have some offers but it’s just hard to organize with working around the horses and timing and things like that,” said Manager of River Hollow Farm Erika Heintschell Githens.
WTOL will keep you updated on when Sidecut and the other Metroparks open back up. But for now if a road is blocked off, officials are asking you stay away.
