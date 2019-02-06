Ice jams close several area roads in Maumee, causing dangerous conditions for sight seekers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ice jams from the Maumee River are starting to wreak havoc out at Sidecut Metropark, causing flooding and closing several roads in the area.
“It’s mother nature,” said Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski. “And mother nature’s very dynamic. It can be very forceful, and we have to watch that.”
The flooding didn’t stop people from visiting the park on Tuesday, though.
Marc Baroncini of the Perrysburg track team took a run through the park but regretted it shortly after.
“My feet got really cold,” said Baroncini. “It’s just so hard to move through there and I just wish we wouldn’t have done that. It’s just so flooded over here.”
John Chambers of Maumee decided to come out to the park with his son to catch a glimpse of the rare ice jams.
“I guess I just look at it as nature taking it’s course and doing what it needs to do and we’re just kind of in its way so when you can, come on down and safely take a look and let it be,” said Chambers.
However, with rain heading our way in the next few days, flooding could get even worse.
“The river right now is extremely dynamic due to the ice jams,” said Chief Loboschefski.
Loboschefski said if you aren’t careful around the ice jams, they can be extremely dangerous.
“The river is flowing tremendously underneath the jammed ice so if you were to ever fall through the ice, you would get swept up immediately,” said Loboschefski.
He says it’s all about using common sense if you decide to visit the park to see the ice jams.
“Do not go anywhere where it’s flooding. Stay away from any type of ice flows. Ice jams. Don’t climb on the ice. The ice is unstable.”
If you do find yourself in danger, call 911 right away if you have your cell phone.
“We need a location. That’s the most important thing, to know where you are.”
Loboschefski also said taking pre-emptive measures are helpful.
If you see any flooding or ice jams in your area, report that to local officials immediately.
“While it’s fun to watch at times, and very interesting to watch, we have to be very careful.”
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.