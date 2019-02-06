Go 419 weekend rundown: Week of Feb. 7

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here’s a look at the must-do’s in the 419!
Toledo Museum of Art - Flashlight Tours: The Look of Love | 8:45 p.m. | Thursday-Sunday
See the Toledo Museum of Art in a whole new Valentine light with your favorite someone. TMA docents uncover stories of love across the ages in TMA works of art. Come early for drinks or dinner in the café. Each participant will receive a complimentary sparkling drink to toast the evening! Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members, and $10 for students and military members.
Greater Toledo Auto Show | SeaGate Centre | Thursday - Sunday
Each year the Greater Toledo Auto Show rolls into town with displays of the latest and greatest models and automotive technologies. See all your favorite sports cars, sedans, SUVs, minivans, and motorcycles from 26 different manufacturers, and enjoy some fun for the whole family. It’s an auto show, and so much more.
- Thursday - 3-9 p.m.
- Friday - 12-9 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sunday - 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ottawa Park Rink 50th Anniversary | 6-10 p.m. | FREE
Celebrate the Ottawa Park Ice Rink’s 50th Anniversary on Friday, February 8, from 6-10 p.m. There will be an open skate from 6-8 p.m. TFD vs TPD hockey match is from 8:30-10 p.m. Grab autographs with Spike & Toledo Walleye players. Take part in 50/50 and other raffles, and enjoy celebratory cake, buttery popcorn, hot cocoa, and much more.
BG Chillabration! | Downtown BG | Friday and Saturday
Join the city of Bowling Green for the coolest weekend of the year! Winterfest BG Chillabration is an annual community-wide event featuring a Frozen Swamp Tent in Downtown Bowling Green.
The tent is surrounded by an ice garden with carving demos, a Winter Market, live entertainment, snacks, craft beer & wine plus carriage rides too. City Park, Slater Family Ice Arena, Curling Center and the Wood County Library will be holding great events for the whole family!
- BG Curling Center Events: http://www.bgcurlingclub.com
- BG Parks & Recreation Events: http://www.bgohio.org-parks
- Slater Family Ice Arena and Stroh Center Events: call 419-372-0000
Wine by the Glass Pavilion | Glass Pavilion | 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Enjoy Bubbles and Bordeaux: Our Annual Salute to Valentine’s Day. You’ll partake in four wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from 6:30-8:30 p.m. during It’s Friday! at the Toledo Museum of Art. Glass Pavilion. Tickets are $25 for members, $40 for nonmembers, plus tax, and are available for purchase during museum hours by phone at 419-255-8000 ext. 7448, in person at the information desks or at tickets.toledomuseum.org.
John Cusack - “Grosse Pointe Blank,” film with discussion | Stranahan Theater | 7:30-11 p.m.
Join actor John Cusack for a screening of “Grosse Pointe Blank” on the big screen, followed by a live conversation regarding his career and the making of the film. From Hollywood hits like “Say Anything,” “High Fidelity” and “Better Off Dead,” Cusack shares stories and answers audience questions during this intimate fan experience. A limited number of VIP seats will be available that include a post-show photo op with Cusack.
Olympic Curling Celebration Tour | Black Swamp Curling Center | Friday-Sunday
2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George will bring his gold medal to northwest Ohio. During every Learn-To-Curl that will be taught by instructors at the Black Swamp Curling Center, each participant will play a 2-3 end game and George will be jumping in games and throwing rocks and helping sweep. You will either play with or against George during this unique experience. After the games, everyone is invited to “broomstack” (hang out and chat) and will have an opportunity to take pictures with George and the gold medal. Even if you are not one of the few to be able to curl with George (spots are limited; sign up quickly), please stop by and take a picture with the gold medal and visit the 9th End bar. There will be lots of events throughout the weekend.
Maumee Ohio Cat Show | Lucas County Rec Center | Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
There’s a $4 admission fee and free parking! Come see some of the 71 accepted breeds from Abyssinian to Exotics! You will see cat breeds you haven’t even heard of and maybe some you’ve only seen in film or photo like the unique Sphynx and beautifully spotted Bengals. Come join us and walk around the show cat shelters (cats will be available for adoption) and talk to exhibitors, breeders, and see all the cats and kittens! Make sure to head over to the judging ring seating areas where judges will be expounding their knowledge on the 71 accepted TICA cat breeds or enjoy the competitive and fun judging of the household cats!
Girl Power! | Imagination Station Toledo | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Meet women who are leading professionals in STEM fields and businesses, and engage in activities geared towards getting girls excited about science, technology, math and more! C
Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel | Huntington Center | 7:15 p.m. (Doors open at 6:15 p.m.)
Special event - Boy Scout Experience. The Toledo Walleye are excited to bring back the Scout Experience! After the game, this VIP experience includes an open skate! See www.toledowalleye.com/scouts for more information.
2nd Annual Art Exhibition: A Journey | Heart Gallery & Studios | 6-8 p.m.
A wonderful evening with our friends from US Together at HeArt Gallery and Studios at 428 N Erie from 6-8 p.m. They will be introducing Nadia Kasvin, co-founder of US Together, to tell about her journey and how US Together was formed. Artwork from local artists will be displayed that will later be gifted to the refugee families from US Together. This is our opportunity to welcome our new neighbors through the universal language of art. Come enjoy the food, art and forming new friendships!
Old Skool | Hollywood Casino | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
It’s gonna be a great night of fun and dancing in Toledo! Come out early, get a table, have some dinner, get a drink or two, try to win that loot ... and party all night long with your boyz, Old Skool! We will be up in there kickin’ the funkiest ’90s jams, so you know it’ll be a great time!
Toledo Walleye vs. Indy Fuel | Huntington Center | 5:15 p.m.
Come to the Huntington Center to share your faith with other Walleye fans! Head to the Aquarium for a pregame event featuring live music from Jon Hartke and a Q&A session led by Toledo Walleye chaplain, Tom Fraser. Fans will hear from select Walleye players about their experiences with their faith throughout their careers.
EVENT TIMELINE
- 2:30 p.m. - Doors Open & Jon Hartke from Prince of Peace begin performance
- 3:10 p.m. - Tom Fraser & Walleye Player Q & A
- 3:30 p.m. - Jon Hartke from Prince of Peace resume
- 4 p.m. - End of Event
Tickets for the event are $17 and include admission to the pregame event and the Feb. 10 Walleye game. Contact Laura Heinz at lheinz@toledowalleye.com to learn more.
Space is limited so get your tickets before the event sells out!
Free open skate at the Huntington Center immediately following the game. Open skate participants can lace up in The Aquarium. Open skate participants can provide their own skates or can rent them at the Huntington Center for $5. The open skate will last approximately one hour after the game.
