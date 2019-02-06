Go 419 weekend rundown: Week of Feb. 7

2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George will bring his gold medal to northwest Ohio. During every Learn-To-Curl that will be taught by instructors at the Black Swamp Curling Center, each participant will play a 2-3 end game and George will be jumping in games and throwing rocks and helping sweep. You will either play with or against George during this unique experience. After the games, everyone is invited to “broomstack” (hang out and chat) and will have an opportunity to take pictures with George and the gold medal. Even if you are not one of the few to be able to curl with George (spots are limited; sign up quickly), please stop by and take a picture with the gold medal and visit the 9th End bar. There will be lots of events throughout the weekend.