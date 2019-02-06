Frito-Lay issues nationwide recall of Stacy’s pita chips

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Frito-Lay has issued a recall of a small number of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips, according to the FDA.
The chips are recalled because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.
The FDA says people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the chips.
Frito-Lay issued the recall after finding 228 bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips were accidentally filled with another flavor of pita chips.
The recalled products are 7 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips that were distributed nationwide and have both a “Use By” date of 23 APR 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code of “65M127902” listed below the “Use By” date.
The recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “028400564632” listed on the bottom right side of the back of the bag.
The chips were distributed nationwide.
The FDA says one consumer allergic reaction has be reported in relation to the recall.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.