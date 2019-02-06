Freshen up your home this spring at Durocher’s on Monroe Street*

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It comes with the changing of the seasons - the urge to begin again.
For new growth, new goals and new ways to freshen up your home as the snow melts and the trees and flowers bloom.
Come check out the Durocher’s new store at 5555 Monroe St. on Feb. 9 for the ribbon-cutting and enter to win prizes the whole month of February!
Durocher’s will also make a donation to Sylvania Area Family Services from sales over the weekend.
Durocher’s TV, Appliances and Furniture has been customer focused and providing the best home furnishings since 1951! They’re proud to offer a Price March Guarantee, so you always know you’re getting the best deal.
They have two locations, one in Monroe, Mich., and one a little closer to home in Sylvania on Monroe Street.
One of the best things about shopping at Durocher’s is they have their own service department. Before any work begins, a technician will inspect the appliance you have called about and provide a full estimate for your approval.
All completed work comes with a one-year parts warranty and 90-day labor warranty.
So this spring, freshen things up at your and stop at Durocher’s on Monroe Street.
Find out more on their website.
*Sponsored content
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.