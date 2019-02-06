FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain Showers Expected

By Robert Shiels | February 6, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 4:06 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) -

*ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Heavy Rain Showers

*FRIDAY: Windy and Turning Colder

*WEEKEND: Wintry, Chance of Light Snow

Overnight: areas of light rain and fog will persist.

ALERT DAY Thursday: heavy rain showers, breezy and warmer.

Over 1" of rainfall possible through the evening.

Friday: windy and much colder.

Weekend: expect some sunshine Saturday, chance of light snow Sunday.

Next Week: ALERT DAY for Tuesday into Tuesday night - heavy rain showers possible.

