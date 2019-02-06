FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain Showers Expected

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Heavy Rain Showers
*FRIDAY: Windy and Turning Colder
*WEEKEND: Wintry, Chance of Light Snow
Overnight: areas of light rain and fog will persist.
ALERT DAY Thursday: heavy rain showers, breezy and warmer.
Over 1" of rainfall possible through the evening.
Friday: windy and much colder.
Weekend: expect some sunshine Saturday, chance of light snow Sunday.
Next Week: ALERT DAY for Tuesday into Tuesday night - heavy rain showers possible.
