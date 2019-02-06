First Alert Day: Freezing morning rain creates slippery, very icy spots

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A FIRST ALERT DAY for freezing rain and rain (south) through daybreak this morning. Icy and slippery weather will be expected along the state line and north into Michigan.
Travel trouble, delays and impact to school are expected. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark. It is more likely to remain rain across much of Ohio by daybreak.
A few showers will be possible this afternoon with highs in the 30s.
Another FIRST ALERT DAY for Thursday with heavier and soaking rain. The threat of flooding and ice jams will be possible with 1-2″ of rain possible.
A strong cold front turns us much colder into the weekend with highs in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures return into the 30s by Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.