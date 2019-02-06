Family House in need of baby formula

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Right now Family House needs your help.
They have almost 70 children, all living under one roof, with 13 of those children being under the age of 1.
“About 20 percent of our children are under the age of one,” said Tonia Pace, Executive Director of Family House.
Any type of formula can be donated but formula for children under six months is what’s mainly needed at the moment. It can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at an upcoming donation drive.
“We usually get them during donations, our biggest donation is Christmas and the Thanksgiving season and we are past that,” said Pace.
Additionally family house is looking for larger sized diapers along with children’s winter hats, gloves and coats.
“We went through quite a bit of hats and gloves last week, because children tend to lose, but you can’t let them go out and they don’t have the proper outerwear,” said Pace.
If you don’t have time to go to the store and drop a donation, you can make a donation online here. The proceeds will go directly to supplies Family House needs.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.