Family Focus Quick Tips: Stay on track and get organized

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Keeping everyone organized and on track throughout the week can get rather hectic.
Here is one way you can handle that stress and get more organized:
- Try implementing or integrating a white board or calendar into your home so everyone can see it. You can find them just about anywhere and can get them as cheap as $3.
- Write out the days of the week and then write down each activity and even the food that’s happening for that day. This way, kids know they have soccer practice at 6 p.m. on Monday and then they’re coming home to chili for dinner. You won’t ever have to hear, “What’s for dinner?" again!
- You can have them participate by putting their chore list or some of their activities on the board themselves. This helps your kids know what activities are coming up and keeps them in the loop.
- If you don’t like the white board, you can try the electronic version, adding everyone to your family calendar right on your phone.
