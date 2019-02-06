Don’t forget: Toledo Zoo offering half-off admission coupons

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Zoo is offering winter fun for half the price from now until March!
Head to the Toledo Zoo’s website to get your half-off admission coupon to the Zoo that you can use from now through March 1.
Just show your coupon, printed or digital, at the gates before you enter to receive the deal.
The Zoo says the coupon is not valid with any other offers and does not apply to groups of 20 or more.
Lucas County residents can also receive a better deal during Presidents Day weekend!
The Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to Lucas County voters' continued levy support.
Lucas County visitors can also receive two other coupons over the holiday weekend; one for concessions and merchandise, and the other for a return trip to the Zoo during the month of April.
