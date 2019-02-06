Cherry Street Mission in need of monetary donations, volunteers after recent extreme cold

TOLEDO (WTOL) - During the extreme cold our area felt last week, many sought refuge at Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
Officials say the mission experienced high turnouts for meals and overnight stays, putting a strain on their limited resources.
Although the mission was prepared to take in those who needed shelter and help, they are now asking for the public’s help in rejuvenating their diminished supply levels.
Cherry Street Mission is in need of financial donations and volunteers so they can continue to provide the basic needs for those living in poverty and keep their doors open 24 hours a day all year round.
Monetary donations can be made through their website or mailed to Cherry Street Mission Ministries 105 17th Street.
Food donations can be dropped off at the Life Revitalization Center located at 1501 Monroe Street.
