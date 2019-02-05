73-year-old Toledo woman in the hospital after being shot in the head; police looking for her son, vehicle

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An elderly woman is in the hospital after being shot in the head in her west Toledo home.
The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Upton near Brame around 1:15 a.m.
Police say the 73-year-old Joycelyn Gordon was conscious and talking while being transported to the hospital. She is in critical but stable condition.
She told police she was asleep in bed and woke up to the sound of what she thought was an explosion. Gordon then told police she realized she was bleeding and thought her eardrum had been ruptured, so she went next door to call for help.
When paramedics arrived to the scene, they found Gordon had been shot in the head, as well as had a gunshot wound to her hand.
Police say during the investigation the woman’s vehicle, a tan 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van, as well as her wallet and keys had been taken.
Police are looking for the woman’s vehicle as well as her son, 51-year-old James Hines.
Police say they will also be reviewing officer body camera footage.
You are advised to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 if you see the van or if you have any information.
