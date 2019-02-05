Woman’s Apple Watch alerts her to heart problem

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This heart month, a woman is thanking her new Apple Watch for catching a previously undiagnosed heart problem.
Allison Schroeder treated herself to a new Apple Watch for Christmas.
"Since I had started a workout program a few months prior, I thought that would be a really good way to further track my performance and the things that happen while I was working out," Schroeder said.
Little did she know, the watch would tell her she was having a medical emergency.
“I felt that flutter start to take place and I thought ‘Well, this is interesting,’ and so I hit the little button on my watch and sure enough I was getting AFib readings,” Schroeder said.
She had felt the sensation before and was at a birthday party with her kids when the flutter began. She went to the emergency room as the alerts continued, still a little skeptical of the technology, but knowing how she felt in her chest.
“It was like‚'Wow, this is right. This is correct,' The way I’m feeling is what the watch and the hospital heart monitor were showing,” Schroeder said.
Thanks to the alert, Schroeder was able to show the data from the heart monitor on her phone to doctors and see a cardiologist to get more tests done.
For the next month, she will be required to use a heart monitor to see if they can see what is causing her atrial fibrillation spells.
She said that this experience has taught her not to ignore symptoms and put off tests.
Schroeder is happy that her watch was able to help her realize something was wrong.
