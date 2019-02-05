Will schools have to add days to their school year?

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The extreme weather we’ve been having this year has created quite the challenge for school districts.
With icy road conditions expected this week, there’s a chance we may have more delays or closings in store.
The big question is: Will school districts have to add days to the school year?
The Ohio Department of Education operates on an hour-by-hour schedule, in other words schools have to be open for a certain number of hours each school year. That number varies based off grade level.
So far, Toledo Public Schools along with Springfield and Sylvania have both had six snow days, which is equal to 45 hours of school missed. Perrysburg Schools has missed five and Rossford three. However, many of these district have called two-hour delays, so that adds to mix as well.
Now, what happens if a school exceeds the amount of hours they are allowed to use?
In short, each district has its own protocol for how they make up that time.
For example, TPS said it will add days to the school year at the end of its calendar, if needed. But some districts, like Perrysburg, have plans in place to make up days during the school year on occasions like Presidents Day. There are also “blizzard bags” which allow students to take home work to do, in order to make up for the missed time.
Every district’s make-up policy is different and as of right now, none of them have stated that they are close to having to add days to the year. However, only mother nature and time will tell.
