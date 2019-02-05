TPD searches for elderly man believed to be in danger due to health conditions

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police need your help searching for a man who went missing early Wednesday.
Roman Podolsky, 66, was last seen near Richards and Bancroft Street.
He is described as a white male, standing at 5 feet and 4 inches, weighing 198 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue coat, tan sweatpants and brown shows.
Roman also had a black bag with him and was using a walker with yellow tennis balls.
Police say it is believed that Roman is in danger due to health conditions.
Anyone with additional information or anyone who sees him, is encouraged to call 419-255-1111 or 9-1-1.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.