TPD arrest man suspected of setting south Toledo apartment complex on fire
By WTOL Newsroom | February 5, 2019 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:35 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police arrested a man suspected of setting a south Toledo apartment complex on fire last week.

TPD says 25-year-old Emmanuel Jones set fire to the apartment on Pinebrooke Parkway.

Five people were forced to escape the fire, including a small child who was thrown from a second floor balcony.

No one was injured.

Police arrested Jones on Thursday, and he was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

He plead not guilty and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

