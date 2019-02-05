TPD arrest man suspected of setting south Toledo apartment complex on fire

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police arrested a man suspected of setting a south Toledo apartment complex on fire last week.
TPD says 25-year-old Emmanuel Jones set fire to the apartment on Pinebrooke Parkway.
Five people were forced to escape the fire, including a small child who was thrown from a second floor balcony.
No one was injured.
Police arrested Jones on Thursday, and he was arraigned in court on Tuesday.
He plead not guilty and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.