Stretching Your Dollar: Insulation and new windows can save you money in the long run

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Many of us might be dreading the next gas or electric bill in the mail after last week’s record-breaking cold.
All of us hate to spend money on our homes, but think of this as a good investment; insulation and new windows can really help save on electric and gas.
Take for instance a home on the east side built in 1917. Energy efficient? It wasn’t, until Bruce and Brenda Hosley had triple pane replacement windows installed by Instant Energy Solutions.
It’s only been one month, and the first gas and electric bills haven’t come yet, but they know it’s going to be better in the long run.
“The comfort level is totally different. I mean, we feel much warmer, haven’t had to raise the thermostat and it’s nice to sit and have the wind blow outside and not see the curtains move,” Bruce said.
Then you have home insulation. One home in west Toledo had no insulation at all. Spraying it to the outside walls made an immediate difference, not to mention the monthly savings.
“Our utility bills dropped dramatically and it feels like a home because we have that heat. It keeps the heat in there. Our kids weren’t freezing in the front bedroom,“ said homeowner, Pam Marquis
“This type of weather right now -- it’s amazing how much money you’ll save on heating costs alone just by making your house more insulated. It’s kinda like, you know, I have a thermos in my hand. You put coffee in it. It keeps it nice and hot. Well, that exactly what insulation does; contains heat the house produces instead of letting it fly out of the house if that makes sense," said Ryan Buck from IES.
Here’s the best part: it’s not just for comfort and savings in the winter. Summertime costs for air conditioning will benefit as well.
It’s not cheap. Replacement windows cost $350 or more per window. Attic insulation can run around $1,800 on a small home and roughly $3,800 for a larger home. Wall insulation costs about $2,500 to $5,000. But again, you may cut utility bills in half.
