Ronald McDonald House expansion to help hundreds of families

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Ronald McDonald House of northwest Ohio celebrated a major grant on Monday night that will allow them to help hundreds of families.
The grant will allow their capacity to go up by about 25 percent and makes room for an additional 2,000 room stays per year.
The six new rooms look similar to a hotel room. They’re fully furnished and stocked up, all thanks to donations.
The additional rooms will bring the Ronald McDonald House to 28 total, putting it on par with other Ronald McDonald Houses in the region.
Executive director Chad Bringman said he’s excited to have an opportunity for more families to benefit from this.
“It eliminates a wait list. That’s first and foremost. We never like putting families on a wait list. They’re having, probably, the worst day of their life when they show up here. They’ve had a tough, long day and for us to not have room for someone is never fun," he said.
The new rooms are expected to be ready to host families as early as Tuesday.
