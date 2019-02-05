Pothole patrol: City crews taking advantage of warmer weather

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With the winter weather hitting us later in the season, potholes haven’t been so bad; until now, that is.
City of Toledo crews were out on Monday fixing up some of those pesky potholes to see how they can get a jump on the problem.
Do you love potholes? No one does, but during the month of love, they come as no surprise.
Lisa Barrow, designer and artisan at nearby Barrow’s Jewelers can’t wait to see her end of the Trail, match the end that has been fixed near downtown.
“It’s like dodging. It’s like a game. Once you get on the Trail, it’s like you have to gun it at the light to try and get ahead of other people so you don’t hit other people when you’re trying to dodge the potholes, and I’m telling you, I swear, some of them are like two feet deep," she said.
In most places, there’s no room for error. If you see a pothole ahead, there’s not much room to get around it safely. Especially on the Anthony Wayne Trail, where there’s three lanes of traffic each way.
The good news is: the city is working on them.
They had 11 crews out focused solely on potholes Monday, trying to hit as many as possible while the weather was still relatively warm.
They warm up the material before filling the potholes with it to increase how effective it is.
The bad news is: all they have to work with right now is cold patch, which is only a temporary fix.
“It’s not going to solve the problem. The weather we’re having, it’s nice and warm today, it’s going to be colder tomorrow, and then it’s going to warm up again and then be colder, and it’s those freeze-thaw cycles that don’t help us out with our aging streets,” Jeremy Mikolajczyk, commissioner of streets, bridges and harbor said.
The city hopes to be able to do more permanent milling once the weather breaks for good.
Drivers are advised to watch out for crews working on the side of the road. Drive slowly, and give them plenty of space.
If you have a pothole problem to report, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 to have it added to the list.
