Man accused of shooting his 73-year-old mother in head to appear in court

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man is facing a felony charge after admitting that he shot his mother in the head according to a Toledo Police report.
The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Upton near Brame around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say 73-year-old Joycelyn Gordon was asleep in bed at the time of the incident, and woke up to the sound of what she thought was an explosion. Gordon then told police she realized she was bleeding and thought her eardrum had been ruptured, so she went next door to call for help.
When paramedics arrived, the discovered a gunshot wound to her head and hand.
Police were on the lookout for Gordon’s 51-year-old son, James Hines, and her vehicle, a tan 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van, as well as her wallet and keys.
An investigation eventually led them to a home on the 1300 block of Grand. The SWAT team was called and gas was shot into the residence to force Hines out.
Her son was later interviewed at the Safety Building where he admitted to shooting his mothers to detectives. Hines was charged with felonious assault.
Hines will appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Gordon is in critical, but stable condition.
