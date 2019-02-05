More rain this week, icy Wednesday ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Evening rain showers will taper off around midnight with temperatures slowly falling from their highs the past few days.
Tuesday is expected to be quiet with highs near 40 degrees.
A First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the threat for freezing rain in the morning. Freezing rain will begin overnight Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning.
Untreated roads and sidewalks may become slick with a thin layer of ice.
As temperatures rise during the day Wednesday, any lingering showers will switch to plain rain with ice melting.
More soaking rain showers are likely Thursday before temperatures fall back to closer-to-normal cool February highs this weekend.
