Medical marijuana clinic and dispensary coming to BG

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In less than a month, Bowling Green will be home to a medical marijuana clinic.
On March 2, Omni Medical Services will open its doors for patients.
Dr. Ryan Lakin will treat patients at the new location, and he believes it’s important for there to be clinics and dispensaries all throughout Ohio.
“We’ve had people driving five or six hours from the southern part of the state just so they could go to Michigan to get their medications. That’s no longer an option. They have to stay in the state, according to the law. But it was a terrible inconvenience for people to have to drive that far,” said Lakin.
Dr. Lakin said that it’s not just an inconvenience, but a health risk for patients as well.
“A lot of these patients have chronic and severe problems and it’s very hard for them to travel more than an hour or so. So we want more dispensaries open in the more rural parts of the state. It’s just more convenient for our patients,” said Lakin.
The Bowling Green clinic will be located on Pearl Street, with a dispensary opening up less than two miles away.
