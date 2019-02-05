Julie Adams, star of ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon,’ dies at 92

The actress, who starred in movies such as ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon,’ ‘Code Red,’ and ‘Crooked River,’ died Sunday.

Julie Adams, star of ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon,’ dies at 92
February 5, 2019 at 5:52 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 5:52 AM

Author: TEGNA Staff

Published: 11:28 AM EST February 4, 2019

Updated: 11:47 AM EST February 4, 2019

Julie Adams, the actress best known for her role in the 1954 sci-fi movie "Creature from the Black Lagoon," died at age 92 in Los Angeles, according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page.

Adams boasted a lengthy career, starring in fifty films and hundreds of television episodes, according to the statement.

We are sad to report that Julie Adams passed away Sunday, February 3rd in Los Angeles, CA at the age of 92. In a career...

Posted by Official Julie Adams on Sunday, February 3, 2019

Some of her other notable roles include Ann Rorchek in "Code Red," Ann Hayden in "Crooked River," and Martha in "Catchfire."

Adams was remembered in the statement as being a “wonderful actress, mother and grandmother” who was “delighted” by fans' reactions to “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.