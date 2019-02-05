Itzhak Perlman, Pixar, ‘Hamilton’ star appearance among highlights of Toledo Symphony season

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The most notable event of the 2019-2020 season is the one-night-only Spotlight Event with superstar violinist Itzhak Perlman on November 12th at the Peristyle.
“For our 76th season, we renew our commitment to our public and continue our constant quest for artistic excellence,” said Alain Trudel, music director of the Toledo Symphony.
Perlman’s numerous awards include a Kennedy Center Honor, the Medal of Liberty, a National Medal of the Arts, four Emmy Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. His haunting violin also can be heard in Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning film, “Schindler’s List.”
Another highlight is Disney’s Pixar In Concert, a visually stunning, high-definition, multimedia family show featuring montages of memorable clips from every one of Pixar’s 14 films — including “Cars,” “WALL•E,” “Ratatouille,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Finding Nemo,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Brave” — all accompanied live by the Toledo Symphony.
Tony and Grammy Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, the original Angelica Schuyler from the hit musical phenomenon “Hamilton,” will sing Broadway favorites from “Rent,” “The Lion King,” and “Hamilton,” along with original songs based on the poetry of Maya Angelou.
For more information on the performances click here: https://www.toledosymphony.com/listenup
