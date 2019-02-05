Insulin prices on the rise, shows no sign of stopping soon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Vital medicine for diabetics is on the rise, and professionals say it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.
Doctors say they see patients rationing their insulin, which can put them in danger, but there are options.
It’s essential medicine for millions of Americans. The price of insulin has more than doubled in just five years, according to the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute.
With the cost rapidly increasing, some patients who need insulin are finding it difficult to afford the much-needed drug.
“You can’t run away and say I can’t take it,” said Mbonu Ikezuagu, M.D., Mercy Health Toledo medical director for quality. “If you don’t take it, it’s a matter of time the consequences the complications will catch up to you.”
Local doctors say that over the years, they’ve watched as prices have continued to rise. A major reason, they say, is the way health insurance is structured.
Health professionals like Dr. Ikezuagu say they have seen patients in the Toledo area struggle to pay for their insulin, but he says doctors want to help.
“You must be open with your doctors,” said Dr. Ikezuagu. “You have to open up with your doctors. There are resources available that if we don’t know that you are struggling then we cannot help.”
Doctors say some patients, rather than ask for help, ration how much of the lifesaving drug they use, which is highly discouraged.
Instead, medical care providers like Mercy Health have created programs to help those who need it get their medicine.
“Through the program we have with our care coordinators and our outreach program,” said Doctor Mbonu Ikezuagu. “Were able to get into the patient’s home, see what they do and we can learn and at least that’s some of the issues with the insulin.”
For doctors, it’s about providing individualized care that’s best for their patients. That’s something they will continue as they expect prices for insulin to continue to rise.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.