Heavy duty: Detroit 3 all roll out biggest pickups this year

Pickups from the Detroit automakers were the three top-selling vehicles in the U.S. last year, totaling more than 2 million in sales. Heavy-duty versions, with bigger frames, beds, interiors and engines, make up about 30 percent of that. They're for those who need to tow and haul big things. Most buyers pull trailers with heavy items including boats, horses and recreational campers that can weigh around 10 tons. Many are used to pull trailers laden with equipment to job sites.