First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler, freezing rain tomorrow morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Dry weather has returned with mostly cloudy skies this morning as it begins to turn cooler. Temperatures will fall back into the low and mid 30s through daybreak.
A mix of sun and clouds will be expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
Tonight and into Wednesday will bring a wintry mix back to the area. Several hours of freezing rain will be possible. Wednesday morning is a FIRST ALERT DAY for possible ice accumulations and icy travel.
Another rise in temperatures on Thursday as the next storm system approaches and will bring another round of rain. River flooding and ice jams will become a greater issue with repeated rainfall.
The weekend will turn colder with highs back into the 20s and 30s.
