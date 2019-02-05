Findlay receives $100K grant to combat childhood obesity

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The city of Findlay is receiving a substantial grant to expand their “Keep Active, Keep Healthy” program.
This is a rollover from former Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik’s involvement in The U.S. Conference of Mayors, as last week the organization awarded the city of Findlay a $100,000 grant.
The money comes from the conference’s Childhood Obesity Prevention Award Program, and will be injected into Findlay’s two-year-old “Keep Active, Keep Healthy” program.
The initiative was held a few times during the summer, but the new money will allow the program be developed more and grow.
The city of Findlay recreation department will purchase new equipment specifically for the program, and even plan indoor events for colder months as well.
“So, anything that we can do that’s enticing to these kids to put down their devices and come out to the parks and play with us, we want to do that. Because we want to see our gets be healthy and turn into healthy adults as well,” said Lisa Mansfield, administrative supervisor of city of Findlay recreation.
