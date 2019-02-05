Findlay officials keeping close eye on Blanchard River levels

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Due to the quick warm-up in our area, flooding worries are on the rise in northwest Ohio.
In Findlay, however, the Blanchard River and Eagle Creek crested on Monday around three feet, well short of any notable flood levels.
With the rising temperatures, the majority of the ice on the Blanchard has broken up and seems to have not backed up into any ice jams.
Findlay safety director Paul Schmelzer said that the city is not just watching the river levels, but is also keeping an eye out for basement flooding as the saturated ground could mean water seeping into homes.
Schmelzer warns that with the ground already soaked, even a small amount of rain could mean faster flood levels in the area this week.
“They’ve put the odds of flooding at an elevated level, but if we’re looking at somewhere between one or two inches over Wednesday and Thursday, it should depend a lot on the intensity. But it shouldn’t be anything that we can’t handle," he said.
Currently, the National Weather Service has the Blanchard River listed to have only a five to 10 percent chance of going anywhere between its eight-foot action stage and its 11-foot minor flood stage this week.
