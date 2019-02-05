Family Focus Quick Tips: A healthy treat kids will love

TOLEDO (WTOL) - As a parent, we really want to make sure our little ones are getting all the nutrition they need to grow strong and healthy.
So why not make sure we can give it to them in the most delicious form like a green monster popsicle?
What you need:
- Popsicle mold
- All your favorite fruits and veggies
- Avocado (or other healthy fats)
- Bananas
- Dark leafy greens (i.e. kale, spinach)
- Water or a nut milk of your choice
What you do:
- Blend up all of your ingredients in water or nut milk until smooth
- Place the smoothie in a popsicle mold.
- Freeze it.
- Take it out daily and give your little ones this delicious treat!
Kids absolutely love this snack, and it gives them a lot of nutrition. It’s really a win-win for both mommy and your little ones.
