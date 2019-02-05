Downtown Toledo to heat up, be cool during Fire + Ice Festival

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Downtown will be heating up in later this month, and it’s going to be very cool to watch!
The three-day Fire + Ice Festival will bring the best of all things fire and ice to downtown Toledo.
Local and national performers will entertain families from Thursday, Feb. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 23, taking over Promenade Park.
There will be lots of fire – even eating fire! Top Hat Side Shows from Detroit will be performing.
And on the chilly side, a local favorite – Ice Creations – will be using their skills to show folks that ice is just as magical as fire!
Some of the performers said being a part of this type of free downtown event is something they take pride in. They said it reminds them of being a part of the resurgence of downtown Detroit.
Go 419 Host Malena Caruso will be one of the judges for the Downtown Soup Cook-off on Saturday. You can come taste soups from some of the best downtown restaurants for just $5 and the proceeds will go to Lucas County Children Services.
This festival is happening in tandem with Elevate The Stage – a full weekend of gymnastics competitions including all Big Ten Gymnastics teams! Malena will be the emcee for the Big Ten competitions on Friday and Saturday night!
The Huntington Center, SeaGate Centre and Promenade Promenade will be buzzing all weekend!
For more information on the Fire + Ice Festival click here: https://www.promedica.org/wildwood-orthopaedic-and-spine-hospital/event/fire-ice-winter-festival
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.