Crews fight fire at KeyBank tower in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A high-rise fire had fire crews out overnight in downtown Toledo.
The fire started around midnight at the KeyBank tower, located at 300 Madison Avenue near Saint Clair.
Officials say the fire was electrical and started in the basement of the building.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour.
Crews say the fire was significant, and their biggest challenge while fighting it was the amount of smoke within the area.
The battalion chief says the fire will probably impact business within the building. The 42-story building is mostly used for office space with a sushi bar on the first floor.
Toledo Edison was on the scene as well to look at the damages.
The cause of the fire is accidental.
