City of Maumee gets new police chief

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Maumee has a new top cop, and he has a familiar face.
Maumee officer David Tullis is the city’s new police chief, replacing James MacDonald, who retired in August.
Tullis, surrounded by family and fellow officers, was sworn in by Mayor Richard Carr at Monday night’s council meeting. He told WTOL that he will focus on building strong relationships within the community, but he also is looking to hire a victim’s service officer.
“Historically, the criminal justice system has overlooked the victim in the aftermath of a crime and what happens to them. We’re good at making the arrests, but afterwards they get left behind,” Chief Tullis said.
The big news last night was expected to be the fate of city administrator John Jezak, who has been on paid leave since January 7.
His status was not mentioned during the meeting.
However, after the meeting, one councilman said legal action is being prepared to get Jezak back on the job.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.