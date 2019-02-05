Australian zoo lets you name a snake after your ex

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Do you already refer to your ex as a snake? One zoo in Sydney can help you make that official.
The Wild Life Sydney Zoo is holding a contest just in time for Valentine’s Day, and the winner gets the ultimate prize of naming a snake after their sneaky ex.
The zoo is calling on all scorned lovers to tell them exactly why their ex deserves to earn what they are calling “snaky status."
Along with their submission, contestants are required to make a $1 donation to the zoo’s Wild Life Conservation Fund.
If you are the big winner, not only with your ex’s name forever be associated with a brown snake, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, but you will be able to visit that reptile at the zoo for free every day for a year.
The competition ends at 11:59 AEDT on Feb. 13. The zoo’s reptile team will select the big winner, which will be announced on Valentine’s Day.
