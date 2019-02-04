Woman drives self to hospital after being shot while driving in west Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo woman is in the hospital after being shot while driving in west Toledo Monday morning.
Police say the woman was approaching the light at Monroe and Upton around 4:40 a.m. when a light colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep, pulled up beside her and opened fire on her vehicle.
The victim says she did not know who the suspects were.
Police say the woman was hit in her neck and her right hand.
The woman drove herself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
