Toledo police seek help finding missing girl

Toledo police seek help finding missing girl
Toledo police say Tomacina Nutter, 13, has been missing since Friday, when she left her house.
By WTOL Newsroom | February 4, 2019 at 2:56 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:56 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are asking the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tomacina Nutter ran away from the 4200 block of Talmadge on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

She is a white female with red hair and blue eyes.

Tomacina is 5 feet 1 inch tall and is about 110 pounds.

She last was seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black and blue shirt and blue pants.

Her family believes she may be somewhere in east Toledo.

If you have any information about her location, please call 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.