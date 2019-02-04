Toledo police seek help finding missing girl

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are asking the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Tomacina Nutter ran away from the 4200 block of Talmadge on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
She is a white female with red hair and blue eyes.
Tomacina is 5 feet 1 inch tall and is about 110 pounds.
She last was seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black and blue shirt and blue pants.
Her family believes she may be somewhere in east Toledo.
If you have any information about her location, please call 419-255-1111.
