3 suspects in custody, victim in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in east Toledo home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Three people are in custody while one man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at an east Toledo home on Saturday.
The shooting happened at a home on the 12000 block of Albert Street around 12:30 a.m.
Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found Kasuan Campbell inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Campbell was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
While Toledo fire crews began treating Campbell, police detained Melissa Reese, Timothy Brooks and another man inside the home.
Police also identified Dwight Scales as a possible suspect and arrested him in the 1800 block of Forrest.
After further investigation, police also placed Reese and Brooks into custody.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation that took place while the group was listening to music at the home.
Scales was charged with felonious assault, while Reese and Brooks were charged with crimes related to the shooting.
