Reports: ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dead at 52

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA
Published: 9:56 AM EST February 4, 2019
Updated: 9:56 AM EST February 4, 2019
Kristoff St. John, star of "Young and the Restless," was found dead at 52, according to multiple media reports.
A cause of death has not been released at this time.
St. John is best known for his role as Neil Winters in the CBS daytime soap opera "Young and the Restless." He's played the character since 1991, and earned nine Daytime Emmy nominations and won 10 NAACP Image Awards for the role.
St. John’s son Julian died by suicide in 2014. He is survived by his ex wives, Mia St. John and Alanna Nadal. St. John also has a daughter, Paris, with Mia and a daughter, Lola, with Nadal.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.