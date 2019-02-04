Red Cross in emergency need of blood donations

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The American Red Cross is in urgent need of your blood donations.
“I understand they were short, because they were closed during the cold weather there,” said blood donor, Samuel Thomas.
He got a text from the Red Cross, urging him to come in and donate. He’s been a blood donor since he was 17, so he made sure to stop in and answer the call.
“It’s something that is easy to do,” he said.
Easy or not, the Red Cross is finding it difficult right now to boost supply. It's been operating under a blood emergency for a while, having fewer than three days supply, when it likes to have five.
The Red Cross said that the holidays are always slow, but now it just seems to be snowballing.
“With the government shutdown, we had to cancel a lot of national drives and we’re back in cold and flu season and we’ve had a rough two or three weeks just based on weather,” said executive director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross, Rachel Hepner-Zawodny.
About 15 drives were canceled just last week because of the extreme cold. That's about 550 units in lost donations. Keep in mind, one donation can save up to three lives and it only takes about an hour to donate.
We’re all pressed for time, so the Red Cross is trying to speed up the process. You can actually get some of the most time-consuming part of the process done before you come in to donate.
“You can download what’s called a rapid pass to your phone, there’s gonna be a health-history questionnaire you’re going to go through. It’s kind of long, but if you can that done day-of, prior to your donation, that will kind of get you through that health screening," Hepner-Zawodny said.
If you're worried about the needle, Samuel says, don't be.
“The girls here are usually very good, so there’s no pain involved,” he said.
For a list of blood drives near you, go to the Red Cross website and enter your zip code.
