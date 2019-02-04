TPD: Suspect’s weapon goes off as he scuffles with rookie police officer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A suspect has been taken into custody after getting into a scuffle with a rookie police officer in which a weapon went off on Saturday night.
According to Toledo Police, officers responded to a weapons call on Mayberry St. in south Toledo just before 10 p.m. where they saw Trevelle Finley attempting to enter a house.
Officer Tony Martin directed Finley to stop and followed him onto the front porch.
When Finley failed to stop, Officer Martin grabbed him around the torso, felt a handgun in Finley’s hand and tried to disarm him.
That’s when police say the gun went off, going downward into the floor of the porch.
Finley was then taken to the ground by Martin and other officers, subdued and taken into custody.
Officer Martin, was on the last day of his probationary period.
Finley is charged with Felonious Assault of an officer. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
No one was injured in the incident.
Finley is scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 8.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.