Police locate vehicle of Hillsdale Co. attempted abduction suspect

Police locate vehicle of Hillsdale Co. attempted abduction suspect
Police sketch of suspect who allegedly attempted to abduct a woman in Hillsdale County on Friday around 4 p.m.
By WTOL Newsroom | February 4, 2019 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 11:58 AM

HILLSDALE COUNTY (WTOL) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the vehicle of the attempted abduction suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a woman on Friday.

READ MORE: Woman escapes abduction attempt in Hillsdale Co.

Investigation Update: Attempted Abduction - 2/1/19 Based on a tip received from the public, we have located and have in...

Posted by Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 4, 2019

The woman told police that the suspect, described as a white male standing at 6′ and weighing between 300 to 400 pounds, tried to pull her into his vehicle while she was walking home.

Police found the vehicle on Monday, which was described as an older two-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, dark blue in color with a Confederate flag sticker covering the entire rear window with out of state license plates.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.