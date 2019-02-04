Police locate vehicle of Hillsdale Co. attempted abduction suspect

HILLSDALE COUNTY (WTOL) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the vehicle of the attempted abduction suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a woman on Friday.
The woman told police that the suspect, described as a white male standing at 6′ and weighing between 300 to 400 pounds, tried to pull her into his vehicle while she was walking home.
Police found the vehicle on Monday, which was described as an older two-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, dark blue in color with a Confederate flag sticker covering the entire rear window with out of state license plates.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.