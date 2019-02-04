Police investigate after man dies after being shot in home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his home on Sunday.
Police found 41-year-old Benjamin Ward suffering from at least on gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Broadstone.
Police say Ward was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say Ward and a witness were returning to Ward’s home from a Super Bowl party when they found a burglar inside the home.
Police say it is unclear if Ward was targeted or if this was a case of an attempted burglary being interrupted.
Anyone with any information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.