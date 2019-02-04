PETA calls out Big Boi for wearing fur coat during Super Bowl halftime show

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show earned plenty of jeers from viewers unhappy with its entertainment value.
But the show drew the ire of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for a different reason.
Atlanta rapper Big Boi joined Maroon 5 towards the end of their set and he arrived in style. He rolled onto the field in a Cadillac convertible and danced his way on stage sporting a fur coat.
After the show, PETA tweeted a side-by-side graphic of Big Boi in his purchased fur next to a furless fox.
“If animals have to be murdered for your coat, just choose something else for fox sake,” PETA tweeted at Big Boi.
They proceeded to tweet a video showing the methods used to kill animals for their fur.
“Hey, @BigBoi! The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit,” PETA said in one final tweet to the rapper, playing on the lyrics to Outkast’s famous song “The Way You Move.”
So far, there has been no response from Big Boi.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.