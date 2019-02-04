Owens showcases famous NYC subway artist

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - In the late 1970s Al Diaz became one of New York City’s most prominent graffiti artists.
“The guys who were doing it I thought were really cool and I wanted to be cool like them. I was looking for an identity,” said Diaz.
Subway walls became his canvas, a place to exhibit his wit and sarcastic humor.
“It can be offensive, it can be a work of art, it can be many things,” said Diaz.
Mr. Diaz became part of a street art movement in the Big Apple called SAMO-which stands for Same Old (expletive).
An exhibit featuring thirty artists from that era is now on display at the Terhune Gallery at Owens Community College.
It’s called ‘Zeitgeist: The Art Scene of Teenage Basquiat.’
“They were reaching to the world around them. There was no social media then. They were most concerned with what was in the environment” according to Paula Baldoni of the gallery.
A piece of graffiti Mr. Diaz painted on the gallery wall reads ‘SAMO. For those of us who merely tolerate civilization.'
He says it means “rules, regulations, laws, edicts, codes, commands and directives are all meant to be disregarded.”
Mr. Diaz now works as a studio artist.
But the subway remains part of his soul.
He currently works with ‘WET PAINT’ signs used throughout the New York City subway system.
Mr. Diaz cuts up the eight letters and turns them into poetic anagrams.
One reads “ I am man. I eat. I nap. I pee. I mate. I weep in pain and in time I die.”
The Zeitgeist exhibit runs through March 22nd .
