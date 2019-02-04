Murder trial underway for south Toledo shooting suspect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A murder trial is now underway for a man accused in a south Toledo shooting death two years ago.
Police found Dakoda Rogers on an afternoon in November of 2017. He was bleeding out in a car on Spencer Street and later died in the hospital. Detectives liked then 32-year-old Lonzo Rivers for the crime, but couldn’t find him until last May.
A jury was selected on Monday evening and opening statements are expected Tuesday afternoon.
Prosecutors plan to call multiple Toledo Police detectives and officers to the stand. They also expect to present evidence from the coroner’s office related to Rogers’s gunshot wounds.
Rivers’s defense attorney plans to interview Rivers’s three co-defendants on the stand.
Rivers along with Brandon Stein, Daniel Matney and Mark Diebert were charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to the shooting death of Rogers.
The incident happened in the parking lot of a gas station. Rogers tried to drive away, yet hit a vacant building across the street.
The coroner said he died from two gunshot wounds that damaged his heart and lungs.
