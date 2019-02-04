Fire at Toledo Refinery in Oregon under control

Toledo Refinery in Oregon
By WTOL Newsroom | February 3, 2019 at 9:19 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 11:09 PM

OREGON (WTOL) - Neighbors reported hearing multiple explosions at the Toledo Refinery Company on Woodville Rd. in Oregon on Sunday night.

Oregon Police say there was a small fire inside the refinery that the company fire brigade and Oregon Fire Department were eventually able to get under control.

Neighbors reported hearing the explosions around 9 p.m.

Pickle Rd. between Woodville Rd. and Wheeling was temporarily closed down.

Four residents in the area were briefly evacuated due to smoke as a precaution.

Police say residents in the area will notice a gasoline smell in the area.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

