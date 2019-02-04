Fire at Toledo Refinery in Oregon under control

OREGON (WTOL) - Neighbors reported hearing multiple explosions at the Toledo Refinery Company on Woodville Rd. in Oregon on Sunday night.
Oregon Police say there was a small fire inside the refinery that the company fire brigade and Oregon Fire Department were eventually able to get under control.
Neighbors reported hearing the explosions around 9 p.m.
Pickle Rd. between Woodville Rd. and Wheeling was temporarily closed down.
Four residents in the area were briefly evacuated due to smoke as a precaution.
Police say residents in the area will notice a gasoline smell in the area.
There is no word on a cause at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.