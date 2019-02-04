Man shot by unknown suspect in east Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One man is in the hospital after being shot while walking down the street in east Toledo Saturday night.
The man told police he was walking down Earl Street near Berry Street around 11:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and the passenger in the vehicle shot in him in the left thigh.
The man said he did not know who shot him.
Police say an unknown person drove the man to the hospital, where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.
