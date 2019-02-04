Man charged with drugging, raping 20-year-old woman

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man is accused of drugging and raping his 20-year-old nanny and secretary.
Richard Clark, 39, was indicted on two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery for a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 18 of last year.
Police say the victim was raped while conducting her secretarial duties at Clark’s home.
Police say Clark attempted to give the victim a massage and when she said no, Clark told the victim to smell the lotion he was going to use.
After smelling the lotion, the victim told police that she passed out and woke up to Clark sexually assaulting her.
Police say Clark then said, “let’s get back to work." Clark’s children came home from school and the victim took care of them until Clark’s wife got home.
The victim then left the home and went to the hospital with a friend to be examined by a sexual assault nurse.
The incident is under investigation.
