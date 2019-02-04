Iconic Super Bowl halftime shows: Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé and more

After singing a medley of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” with hundreds of drones creating an American flag behind her, Lady Gaga appeared to jump from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston. She then floated into the stadium and started singing “Poker Face.” The whole performance was impressive, but she didn’t actually jump from the roof. The beginning segment with the drones was prerecorded, and during the live set, she was lowered down from the roof by harnesses.