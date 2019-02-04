First Alert Forecast: Mild today, rain arrives this afternoon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning with very warm February weather in the wake of yesterday’s record breaking warmth. Temperatures will be climbing through the 40s quickly through midday and into the afternoon.
We will make a run into the low and middle 50s again today before rain showers arrive, most likely around and after 3 pm. Steadier showers will continue into the evening. Minor river flooding and ice jams will be possible. Rainfall of 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible.
A FIRST ALERT Day for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as a wintry mix with several hours of freezing rain are likely. Wednesday morning may be a mess with possible ice accumulations and icy travel. Be alert now for possible travel delays and school delays and closures.
Another rise in temperatures on Thursday as the next storm system approaches. The weekend will turn colder with highs back into the 20s and 30s.
Meteorologist Chris Vickers
